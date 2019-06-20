Ja Morant picked second by Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Draft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ja Morant picked second by Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Draft

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
NEW YORK (WSIL) -- Former Murray State University standout Ja Morant was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant will be playing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant helped power the Racers to the second round NCAA Tournament this past season by leading Murray State to the Ohio Valley Conference Title. He put up one of the strongest single-season performances in school history, posting three triple-doubles on the year, including one in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Marquette.

Morant will join a Grizzlies team that finished 33-49 during the 2018-19 NBA season in which they failed to make the postseason for the second straight year.

