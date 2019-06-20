Ja Morant picked second by Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Draft

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Friday kicks off the first day of the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.
NEW YORK (WSIL) -- Former Murray State University standout Ja Morant was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Least of Brethren Pantry in Pinckneyville held a Food Fair Thursday, giving food to more than 250 local families.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- Drivers who use the Brookport Bridge will have to wait a lot longer before that bridge reopens.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois political landscape could change drastically depending on the results of the 2020 census.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Despite some delays, the hotel project at the old Apple Tree Inn property in Murphysboro is moving along.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find an alternate route as crews do repair work along Route 13 in Perry County.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Du Quoin.
WSIL - Dry skies should hold through tonight, but a line of storms is likely in the region Friday. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A Bible that belonged to Abraham Lincoln in the final year of his life is now on display in Springfield.
