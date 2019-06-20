Street Machine Nationals take over Du Quoin fairgrounds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Street Machine Nationals take over Du Quoin fairgrounds

Posted: Updated:
photo: streetmachinenationals.net photo: streetmachinenationals.net

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Friday kicks off the first day of the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.

Through Sunday, fans of hot rods and classic cars can find plenty to do at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Activities include a swap meet, demolition derby, and a burnout contest. News 3 caught up with several people who were visiting for the event.

Greg "Beach" Ball, who spends three months out of the year traveling the United States for car shows and related events, says the American car culture brings him here all the way here from Australia every year. 

“Basically, yeah I’ve been building cars for 40 years now, had a business for 30 years. Yeah, I just love superchargers, and turbos and nitrous, and big tires, and we’re not allowed to have them in Australia because we have a nanny-state government, so I come over here,” Ball said.

Ball says his favorite part of events like this is the friendships he makes with other like-minded people. 

For more details on this weekend's event, visit Street Machine Nationals online.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.