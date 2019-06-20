Street Machine Nationals take over Du Quoin fairgrounds

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Friday kicks off the first day of the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.

Through Sunday, fans of hot rods and classic cars can find plenty to do at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Activities include a swap meet, demolition derby, and a burnout contest. News 3 caught up with several people who were visiting for the event.

Greg "Beach" Ball, who spends three months out of the year traveling the United States for car shows and related events, says the American car culture brings him here all the way here from Australia every year.

“Basically, yeah I’ve been building cars for 40 years now, had a business for 30 years. Yeah, I just love superchargers, and turbos and nitrous, and big tires, and we’re not allowed to have them in Australia because we have a nanny-state government, so I come over here,” Ball said.

Ball says his favorite part of events like this is the friendships he makes with other like-minded people.

For more details on this weekend's event, visit Street Machine Nationals online.