Pritzker signs executive order to begin 2020 census planning

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois political landscape could change drastically depending on the results of the 2020 census.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order to begin coordinating the census process Thursday at the Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago. He said former Governor Bruce Rauner's administration did not prepare the proper resources for next year's census.

A lower population count could cause Illinois to lose hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government for initiatives like road construction and education.

As the Trump Administration claims plans to deport millions of immigrants, Pritzker contends those words from the president only serve to invoke fear and lower the population count. A question in debate by federal judges and the Trump Administration would ask people taking the census survey if they are U.S. Citizens.

"We will not allow the census to be used as a weapon against us. Instead we will protect every resident of Illinois. Every resident. And ensure a comprehensive and bipartisan process to get an accurate count," said Pritzker.

Thursday's executive order will allow the Pritzker Administration to hire people to coordinate the census and create a census advisory panel. If the state's resident count falls short, Illinois may lose one or two U.S. congressional seats.

