Feds warns of THC-infused products that look like real candy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A federal prosecutor is warning parents to watch out for products that contain the main psychoactive component in marijuana and look like real candy.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart in Charleston says in a news release the packages can be appealing to children but contain THC.

The statement says an Appalachian drug task force in Kentucky last week intercepted a parcel containing 7.5 pounds (3.4 kilograms) of THC-infused candy. The parcel originated in Mill Valley, California, and was destined for Coconut Creek, Florida. The statement didn't provide details on how the candy was confiscated.

The candy wrappers had bright colors and promotional characters similar to commercially available products. It contains warnings to keep away from children and animals, yet urges users to "tear and share."

Stuart says such fake candy contains one-third more THC than a marijuana joint.

