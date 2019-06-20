Food pantry provides food to more than 250 local families

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Least of Brethren Pantry in Pinckneyville held a Food Fair Thursday, providing food to more than 250 local families.

Thanks to help from the St. Louis Area Food Bank, the pantry gave away free food to 252 families. Each family received both perishable and non-perishable foods rich in nutrients.

The Least of Brethren say they’ve increased the number of families they can give to, thanks to the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

Maya Summers, the Mobile Programs Coordinator with The St. Louis Area Food Bank, says they decided to increase the amount of food they could give away.

“We normally will do anywhere between 20,000 to 25,000 pounds of food for each food fair, and we are able to flex it around a little bit more to allow people to come and get food," Summers said.

The St. Louis Area Food Bank hopes to build a healthier community by offering more nutrient rich perishable options instead of just non-perishables.