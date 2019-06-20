Brookport Bridge to be closed until November

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- Drivers who use the Brookport Bridge will have to wait a lot longer before that bridge reopens.

The bridge closed in May and that closure was only supposed to last a month, but officials now say it will remain closed until at least November.

"We recognize that this is a hardship for our regular commuters that depend on the Brookport Bridge," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said. "But it's one of those things that, to be able to depend on the bridge for the long-term and for the long-term use of the bridge, we need to do this maintenance work and it needs to be done now."

The bridge closed May 8 after illegal truck traffic caused some safety concerns for the construction workers.

"They were replacing some concrete on one of the piers and decided that we needed to replace more concrete than was in the original contract," said Todd.

Todd said engineers took some time to examine the bridge after the initial closure.

"And as a result of that, we did some testing on a couple of other piers and so we've now identified three additional piers they're going to be doing concrete work on," Todd said.

Todd said the original plan cost Kentucky $180,000, and the additional work will cost $400,000.

He said it's necessary to do the work now, "From time to time, I have people ask me, 'Why are you doing this work now?' Well, the time to do work on a bridge is when it needs it. If it needs maintenance, you need to do it now, you don't need to be putting it off."

He said drivers just have to be patient because this work prevents the need for even more delays on the bridge in the future.

Todd said drivers also need to be aware of an exit closure on the Kentucky side of Interstate 24: Exit 4 will be closed starting July 8 and work should last about five weeks.