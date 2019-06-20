Strict cell phone law coming soon

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- It's time to let go of the cell phone at least while driving. Starting July 1, if you're caught using or even holding your phone you'll get fined and possibly lose your license.

Chief Deputy Scott McCabe from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he's happy state leaders pushed for a strict cell phone law.

"Three moving violations in one year will suspend your driver's license," says McCabe.

Officials say the law is simple: No texting, talking, or simply holding your phone for navigation.

The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year.

"If the crash results in great bodily harm or disfigurement, it's a Class A misdemeanor. If the crash results in death, it's a Class 4 felony in the state," says McCabe.

Illinois State Police have issued more than 6,000 distracted driving citations since January of this year. That's nearly 1,500 fewer citations than the same time period in 2018.

McCabe says the law isn't set to frustrate you, but to help you get where you need to be safely.

"If you must text, pull off to the side of the road, place your vehicle in park and do it that way," adds McCabe.



