Progress made on Murphysboro hotel project

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- Drivers who use the Brookport Bridge will have to wait a lot longer before that bridge reopens.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois political landscape could change drastically depending on the results of the 2020 census.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Despite some delays, the hotel project at the old Apple Tree Inn property in Murphysboro is moving along.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find an alternate route as crews do repair work along Route 13 in Perry County.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Du Quoin.
WSIL - Dry skies should hold through tonight, but a line of storms is likely in the region Friday. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A Bible that belonged to Abraham Lincoln in the final year of his life is now on display in Springfield.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A suspect ran from officers after fleeing a vehicle in Cape Girardeau. Officers haven't found that person, but they recovered several guns.
(WSIL) -- Current and former coworkers came together Thursday to wish Kevin well on his new adventure outside WSIL.
