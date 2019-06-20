Progress made on Murphysboro hotel project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Progress made on Murphysboro hotel project

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Despite some delays, the hotel project at the old Apple Tree Inn property in Murphysboro is moving along.

Developer Joe Koppeis said he signed a new permit with IDOT for additional turns into and out of the property located on the corner of Routes 13 and 127.

A Murphysboro city council committee also approved a preliminary site plan earlier this month.

Koppeis said he expects to break ground on a Holiday Inn Express sometime this summer or early fall.

