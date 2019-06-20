Traffic delays on Route 3, Route 146 continue

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- It's time to let go of the cell phone at least while driving. Starting July 1, if you're caught using or even holding your phone you'll get fined and possibly lose your license.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Rising waters are continuing to cause huge delays for those traveling from Illinois toward Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A large complex of storms moved through the Central Plains overnight and has sights set on Missouri and Illinois through late morning and early afternoon.
AVA (WSIL) -- A local town claims an amusement ride company ripped them off.
(WSIL) -- There may be a new species of a fox-like cat, or a cat-like fox, prowling French Island of Corsica.
(WSIL) -- This may or may not surprise you, but many young people are not wearing deodorant.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the best travel experiences in the world is only a 6 hour drive from southern Illinois.
BOSTON (AP) - A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- McClure's mayor Cheryle Dillon wants residents to start planning for potential road closures, particularly Route 3 and Route 146 into Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Friday kicks off the first day of the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.
