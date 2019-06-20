McClure prepares for potential road closures

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- McClure's mayor Cheryle Dillon wants residents to start planning for potential road closures, particularly Route 3 and Route 146 into Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Dillon held an emergency meeting on June 20, attended by nearly 50 residents. She told them to stock up on essentials like medicine, gas and groceries, which many locals usually purchase in Gape Girardeau.

Dillon says the decision to close any roadways will be up to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and residents will be notified by text message and road signs.

Some locals were concerned that the roads would be closed before they could make it back to McClure and that they would be stuck in Cape Girardeau.

Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny says that's unlikely, but it depends on how fast the rain comes down.

"Closing the road is something that's going to take hours and hours for them (IDOT) to do anyway," Denny explains. "If you have a lot of rain all at once, the situation could change quickly."

One resident who is prepared is Sarah Webb. She leaves her home with essentials packed in her vehicle.

"I'm carrying an overnight bag if I need to stay in a hotel. Carry a little food with me that's in a lunch box," Webb says.

She lives off Grapevine Trail, which could also be closed off if more rain comes to the area.

Webb says she would likely avoid the road altogether if that happens, "I'm going to consider, maybe I don't even need to come down Grapevine, unless I have to come straight into town."

The road is often used by residents in Anna who work or run errands in Cape Girardeau. If the road is closes, Dillon says, only McClure residents would have a pass to get through.

"The passes will only go out once roads have to be restricted," Mayor Dillon explains. "Right now Grapevine is only restricted to the semi drivers."

Those passes are being made and will be available at City Hall if Grapevine Trail closes. Proof of residency will be required to obtain a pass.

Dillon adds that an evacuation plan is in place if necessary. It was organized by FEMA, the state, Alexander County, McClure, and East Cape.

She says an evacuation would only be used if there is a break in one of the levees, which are in good shape right now