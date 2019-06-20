McClure prepares for potential road closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the best travel experiences in the world is only a 6 hour drive from southern Illinois.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the best travel experiences in the world is only a 6 hour drive from southern Illinois.
BOSTON (AP) - A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.
BOSTON (AP) - A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- McClure's mayor Cheryle Dillon wants residents to start planning for potential road closures, particularly Route 3 and Route 146 into Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- McClure's mayor Cheryle Dillon wants residents to start planning for potential road closures, particularly Route 3 and Route 146 into Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Friday kicks off the first day of the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Friday kicks off the first day of the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.
NEW YORK (WSIL) -- Former Murray State University standout Ja Morant was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
NEW YORK (WSIL) -- Former Murray State University standout Ja Morant was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Least of Brethren Pantry in Pinckneyville held a Food Fair Thursday, giving food to more than 250 local families.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Least of Brethren Pantry in Pinckneyville held a Food Fair Thursday, giving food to more than 250 local families.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- Drivers who use the Brookport Bridge will have to wait a lot longer before that bridge reopens.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- Drivers who use the Brookport Bridge will have to wait a lot longer before that bridge reopens.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois political landscape could change drastically depending on the results of the 2020 census.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois political landscape could change drastically depending on the results of the 2020 census.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Despite some delays, the hotel project at the old Apple Tree Inn property in Murphysboro is moving along.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Despite some delays, the hotel project at the old Apple Tree Inn property in Murphysboro is moving along.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find an alternate route as crews do repair work along Route 13 in Perry County.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find an alternate route as crews do repair work along Route 13 in Perry County.