Road work in Perry Co. to shut down Route 13

PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Part of Illinois Route 13 in Perry County will close this weekend as road crews work to replace a drainage structure.

The closure begins Friday night at 6 p.m. between County Line Road and Columbine Road, approximately 1 mile east of Coulterville.

As long as there are no weather problems I-DOT expects to reopen Route 13 around 6 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.