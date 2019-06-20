Road work in Perry Co. to shut down Route 13

PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find an alternate route as crews do repair work along Route 13 in Perry County.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Du Quoin.
WSIL - Dry skies should hold through tonight, but a line of storms is likely in the region Friday. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A Bible that belonged to Abraham Lincoln in the final year of his life is now on display in Springfield.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A suspect ran from officers after fleeing a vehicle in Cape Girardeau. Officers haven't found that person, but they recovered several guns.
(WSIL) -- Current and former coworkers came together Thursday to wish Kevin well on his new adventure outside WSIL.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis police officer is being treated at a hospital after he was shot twice while watching a parking lot for car break-ins.
(CNN) -- A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
