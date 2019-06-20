Man's serial killer boast doubted in Chinese scholar case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man's serial killer boast doubted in Chinese scholar case

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - There are reasons to doubt a boast from a man charged with killing a visiting scholar from China that he killed 12 other people.

Brendt Christensen, a former University of Illinois doctoral student, claimed to be a serial killer in conversations recorded by his girlfriend, the prosecution's star witness, who testified for a second day at Christensen's federal trial Thursday.

Before Yingying Zhang went missing in June, 2017, Christensen spent months on the internet researching the topic of murder, including how to dispose of bodies. Zhang's body was never found.

Serial-killer researcher, Enzo Yaksic, says the contents of Christensen's searches demonstrate an ignorance of "basic things that proficient serial killers ... would know."

He thinks the chances that Christensen actually killed others are "minuscule."

