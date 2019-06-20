License of ex-trooper in drowning case revoked again - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

License of ex-trooper in drowning case revoked again

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri trooper who was convicted of a misdemeanor in the drowning death of a handcuffed Iowa man has lost another attempt to get his job back.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri's Department of Public Safety again revoked Anthony Piercy's license to be an officer this week. Deputy director Kenny Jones wrote that "an individual in custody is entitled to safe treatment from his arresting officer." Jones' decision was in response to a judge reversing the initial revocation of Piercy's license last month because the agency didn't provide an adequate explanation.

Piercy was driving 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, for a breath test at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014 when Ellingson fell off the boat and slipped out of an improperly secured life vest.

