Former Kennedy, Kavanaugh clerk tapped for federal judgeship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A 37-year-old conservative Kentucky law professor who previously served as a clerk for a U.S. Supreme Court justice has been nominated to become a federal judge.

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump had tapped Justin Walker for the role.

Walker clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. He also clerked for Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Kavanaugh's time on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Walker is an assistant professor of law at the University of Louisville. He's also a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl and a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

The Courier-Journal reports he would succeed Judge Joseph McKinley in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. McKinley assumed senior status on the court earlier this month.

Walker awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.

