Du Quoin woman struck by car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Du Quoin woman struck by car

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Du Quoin.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on S. Washington Street/US Route 51 in front of the Coca-Cola distribution building. 

Police say Jennifer Patrick, 42, of Du Quoin, was walking north in the eastern-most lane when she was struck by a northbound 2010 Mercury.

Patrick was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of her injuries. 

The driver, Barbara Fann, 57, of Du Quoin, was not injured. 

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed. 
 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.