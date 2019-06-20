More storms possible Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More storms possible Friday

WSIL - Dry skies should hold through tonight, but a line of storms is likely in the region Friday.  A storm system developing to our west is expected to move through SIL around midday into the afternoon.  The lead edge of the storm system could produce some damaging wind gusts.  Showers will linger over some in the afternoon but dry skies are in the forecast for the evening.

Jim will look at skycast on News 3 this evening and talk about when to expect the storms. 

