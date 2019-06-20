Museum unveils Bible that belonged to Abraham Lincoln

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A Bible that belonged to Abraham Lincoln in the final year of his life is now on display in Springfield.

The Bible was donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum by members of the Miner family.

Library officials say Mary Lincoln gave the Bible to family friend Noyes W. Miner in 1872. Miner, a Baptist minister, lived across the street from the Lincolns in Springfield for several years and was among those who escorted Lincoln’s body from Chicago to Springfield. He also spoke at Lincoln’s funeral.

Miner and his descendants kept the Bible safe for nearly 150 years before donating it to the library.

“We feel that Lincoln’s Bible belongs to the American people as a national treasure. Lincoln is our most revered president and this Bible will be a constant connection to his incredible life,” said Sandra Wolcott Willingham, the great-great-granddaughter of Noyes Miner.

“President Lincoln once called the Bible ‘the best gift God has given to man.’ Now Rev. Miner’s family has made a gift of Lincoln’s own Bible so that it can be shared with everyone,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The Bible will be displayed in the museum’s Treasures Gallery through the end of the year.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.

