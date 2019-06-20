93-year-old woman drives car into indoor Missouri pool - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LAURIE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 93-year-old woman headed to a water exercise class drove her car into an indoor pool in central Missouri.

KYTV reports that the woman apparently blacked out Tuesday morning before crashing through a wall at the Westlake Aquatic Center. She landed in the shallow end of the pool, where eight people were participating in an arthritis exercise class.

Westlake Aquatic Center board president Lucy Silliman says "It's a miracle no one was hurt." Participants helped the elderly driver until rescue crews arrived. The driver was taken home by her grandson.

Crews drained the water Wednesday and used a ramp to get the car out of the pool.

