Guns recovered after suspect runs from Cape Girardeau officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A suspect ran from officers after fleeing a vehicle in Cape Girardeau. Officers haven't found that person, but they recovered several guns.
(WSIL) -- Current and former coworkers came together Thursday to wish Kevin well on his new adventure outside WSIL.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis police officer is being treated at a hospital after he was shot twice while watching a parking lot for car break-ins.
(CNN) -- A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain has moved out this morning in the wake of a cold front that has swept across southern Illinois. Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity are on the way for Thursday, but it is short-lived.
SALEM (WSIL) -- Several folks caught a possible tornado touching down just south and east of Salem, Illinois on Wednesday evening.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A water leak that lasted four days in Mt. Vernon drained the city of more than 7 million gallons of water and is costing them even more.
