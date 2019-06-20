Guns recovered after suspect runs from Cape Girardeau officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- An investigation into recent shootings in Cape Girardeau, Missouri led to an early morning chase.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday officers on patrol tried to stop a potential suspect. The driver ran off the roadway and then got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Officers seized the following from the vehicle:

2 40-caliber handguns

1 AR-15 style rifle

1 7.62 caliber mini-Draco

Investigators are still searching for that suspect. If you have tips call 573-335-6621 (Business Line) or 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line). You can also text "CAPEPD" to 847411.