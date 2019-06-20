Judge grants bond to rapper accused in Atlanta shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge grants bond to rapper accused in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) - A judge has granted bond to a Chicago rapper accused in an Atlanta drive-by shooting.

Fulton County Judge Kevin Farmer on Thursday rejected a request by prosecutors to keep Durk Derrick Banks in custody as the criminal case against him moves forward. He set bond at $250,000.

Farmer said the charges against Banks were serious, but he noted that Banks had turned himself in and didn't appear to have taken any steps to dodge an arrest warrant.

The 26-year-old Banks, whose stage name is Lil Durk, is facing charges including aggravated assault and attempted murder in connection with a Feb. 5 shooting outside an Atlanta restaurant that left one man wounded. He has denied the charges.

Police say robbery was a motive in the shooting.

