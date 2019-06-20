June 19: Rainbows over southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

June 19: Rainbows over southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of storms Wednesday afternoon, viewers flooded the WSIL newsroom with pictures of gorgeous rainbows. Click through the slide show to get a glimpse of the color filled sky. 

