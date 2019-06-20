Heavy rains cause flash flooding in central Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heavy rains cause flash flooding in central Illinois

BETHANY, Ill. (AP) - Four people and a dog in a central Illinois village had to be rescued by police dive teams from rising waters during flash flooding after heavy rainstorms.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports that several homeowners in Bethany, southeast of Springfield, were cut off Wednesday afternoon. At least one car became submerged.

Resident Blake McConkey told the newspaper that "cars were floating."

The flooding was part of unseasonably wet weather across the region. Much of central Illinois was under a flash flood watch or warning Wednesday.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said Thunderstorms are expected Friday through Monday.

Village treasurer Jessica Henderson said flood waters burst from a rising creek after a rainstorm.

WANDTV reports that a tornado that moved through Moweaqua area Wednesday evening caused no damage.

