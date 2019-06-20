Nurse charged with raping a patient at Independence hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nurse charged with raping a patient at Independence hospital

Posted: Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - The Jackson County Prosecutor says a nurse has been charged with raping a patient at an Independence hospital.

The prosecutor said Wednesday that 35-year-old Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, of Overland Park, Kansas, is charged with first-degree rape.

Emmanuel was a "float nurse" employed by Parallon. Centerpoint Medical Center officials said in a statement that he had been fired.

The Kansas City Star reports Independence police received a report of a sexual assault at the hospital on June 15.

Court records say the woman told police Emmanuel raped her after she asked him to help clean her because her catheter was leaking.

The hospital said the patient was being given pain medication at the time of the alleged rape.

A warrant has been issued for Emmanuel, who is not in custody.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.