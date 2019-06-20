Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The leader of Special Olympics Missouri says engineers have determined that the organization's main campus was not a total loss after it as damaged by a tornado in May.

The center in Jefferson City sustained significant damage when a tornado hit the city on May 22. The $18.5 million campus was damaged just six months after it had been dedicated.

President and CEO Susan Stegeman told The Jefferson City News-Tribune Wednesday the damages include a roof being ripped off a gymnasium and several windows and doors being blown out.

The damage prompted the organization to cancel its summer games. Special Olympics employees have moved into temporary office space.

Digital media coordinator Kayla Hull said a total cost for repairs is still being calculated.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.