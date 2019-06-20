Pelosi ally, freshmen Dem join calls for Trump impeachment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pelosi ally, freshmen Dem join calls for Trump impeachment

Posted: Updated:

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - An ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Democrat who flipped a Republican district have joined calls for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky says in a Twitter video that Trump "certainly has committed all kinds of offenses that meet the standard" for a formal charge by the House.

Rep. Sean Casten tells the Chicago Sun-Times that he wants Congress to use "every tool" to investigate Trump, even if that means paying a political price in the 2020 elections.

Both Illinois lawmakers say beginning an impeachment inquiry would give the House more legal strength to compel information from a president who's pledged not to cooperate.

They join more than 60 other lawmakers in the 435-member House who've called for impeachment. Most Democrats aren't behind the idea.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.