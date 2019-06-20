Kevin Hunsperger steps away from anchor desk

(WSIL) -- Thursday marked co-anchor Kevin Hunsperger's last day on News 3 This Morning.

Current and former coworkers joined in to wish Kevin well on his new adventure outside WSIL.

Many of his former co-anchors sent videos, sharing favorite moments and clips from behind-the-scenes.

During an emotional goodbye, Kevin also had a special message for News 3 viewers.

"Finally, thank you, the viewers of News 3. Your kindness through the past decade and a half has meant more to me and my family than you'll ever now. I'm not saying goodbye, just see you later."

"I started out on the morning show as a video editor, camera operator and reporter. Now, I am saving goodbye to my co-anchor, partner and mentor. He taught me a lot in the last 10 years and helped me get to where I am today. His leadership and guidance will be missed," shared co-anchor Evie Allen.

Dave Davis will be stepping in as interim anchor on News 3 This Morning.

"Kevin has been a mentor to all of us on the morning show since day one. The positive impact he made will be felt for years to come, and we're all better journalist for having worked with him," said Davis.

News 3 This Morning airs 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

