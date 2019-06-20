Kevin Hunsperger steps away from anchor desk

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
(WSIL) -- Current and former coworkers came together Thursday to wish Kevin well on his new adventure outside WSIL.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain has moved out this morning in the wake of a cold front that has swept across southern Illinois. Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity are on the way for Thursday, but it is short-lived.
SALEM (WSIL) -- Several folks caught a possible tornado touching down just south and east of Salem, Illinois on Wednesday evening.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A water leak that lasted four days in Mt. Vernon drained the city of more than 7 million gallons of water and is costing them even more.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The legislative session is over but Gov. J.B. Pritzker still has several bills he could sign into law.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Strong storms moved through the area Wednesday evening causing some localized damage.
MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday's warm and muggy weather couldn't stop volunteers from working on a housing project in Marion.
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WSIL) -- The fugitive who promised to turn himself in if he got 15 thousand Facebook likes has kept his word and is now in police custody.
