Police: 1 dead, several injured in wrong-way crash with bus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 1 dead, several injured in wrong-way crash with bus

Posted: Updated:

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Kentucky crashed into a charter bus killing one and injuring several others.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges told news outlets the smaller vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred Thursday morning near Bonnieville.

He says the driver of the passenger vehicle died, the bus driver was seriously injured and eight of 39 passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a statement that all southbound lanes are blocked in Hart County between Bonnieville and Munfordville.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.