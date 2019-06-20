Organization asks Kentucky city to do more to help youth

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - An organization that recently formed in western Kentucky due to rising violence is asking a city to provide more opportunities for youth.

Owensboro resident Tim Collier says he founded My Brother's Keeper this month due to a spike in violence on the city's west side. The Messenger-Inquirer reports Collier attended the Owensboro City Commission meeting Tuesday night to ask officials to take action by extending hours at the Dugan Best Recreation Center and helping sponsor a youth summer jobs program.

Collier said the violence is a product of young people with few options, but adults and community leaders can change that by creating an environment that fosters meaningful alternatives.

Mayor Tom Watson said city staff would meet with members of the organization to assess the feasibility of the proposals.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

