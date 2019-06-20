Heat and humidity take center stage this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heat and humidity take center stage this weekend

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain has moved out this morning in the wake of a cold front that has swept across southern Illinois. Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity are on the way for Thursday, but it is short-lived. 

The front begins to return as a warm front on Friday. A complex of storms may ride along the warm front Friday and potentially bring strong storms into the region. 

Heat and humidity take hold this weekend with afternoon temperatures near 90 and heat index values around 100. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

