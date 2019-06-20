Backroads: Kincaid Mounds

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Near the southern tip of Illinois, remnants of an ancient civilization dating back a thousand years is still visible today.

Kincaid Mounds is a 105-acre historical site that was built by Native Americans of the Mississippian culture between approximately 1050 AD to 1400 AD.

The State property has been designated a National Historic Landmark and is on the National Register of Historic Places of the United States. Portions of the archaeological site extend to private property north and east of the historic site.

The area is managed by the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization a local non-profit corporation, whose goals include preservation of the archaeological resource, facilitation of research, and interpretation of the site to the public.

To visit Kincaid Mounds, take the Unionville Road east from Route 45 at the north edge of Brookport. Go 6.25 miles (through Unionville) to the New Cut Road, then south on New Cut Road for 3.6 miles to the Kincaid Mounds Road. Drive east on the Kincaid Mounds Road for .6 of a mile to the observation and interpretation platform.

