Apparent tornado briefly touches down near Salem - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Apparent tornado briefly touches down near Salem

SALEM (WSIL) -- Several folks caught a possible tornado touching down just south and east of Salem, Illinois on Wednesday evening. 

Storm chaser Reath Kameron Branson got a close-up view of the wall cloud, funnel, and apparent tornado briefly making contact with the ground. 

Tyson Poston sent in his video to News 3 showing the tornado from a little further away. 

There were no reports of damage and the videos were passed along to the National Weather Service office in St. Louis. 

