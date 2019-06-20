Pets of the Week: June 20, 2019

WSIL -- There are several dogs and cats sitting in shelters around southern Illinois.

First up is Aimee. When she came to PAWS Place in Anna she had a broken leg. Aimee is better now and ready to go home.

Callie is another cat in need of a home. She's about 18 months old and available at the City of Salem Animal Control. All cat adoption fees for June are $10 at the shelter.

This Lab mix is about 12 weeks old. She's at Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg if you'd like to meet her in person.

We have another dog with no name. She's a 2 year old plot hound. You'll find her at Herrin Animal Control.

Last but not least is Butters. He's a two year old lab mix and loves to run and jump. Meet him at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.