Water crisis cost Mt. Vernon more than $80,000

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A water leak that lasted four days in Mt. Vernon drained the city of more than 7 million gallons of water and is costing them even more.

Two months into their fiscal year, the city of Mt. Vernon is trying to find room in the budget to pay for an added bill worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Between overtime, equipment and the price of water, the water crisis cost the city of Mt. Vernon $88,000.

"We had every person in the public works department working their regular day, plus overtime, plus all the department heads," Mt. Vernon City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel said.

During last month's four day water crisis, the city spent nearly $47,000 on overtime, $14,00 on the water they lost, $10,000 on equipment and $17,000 on other items like leak detection and bringing in extra crews.

"Events like this are costly," Bechtel said. "They just add up."

"It was a head-scratcher," Mayor John Lewis said. "We couldn't figure out how you could lose 2,000 gallons a minute and it not show. The engineers were telling us it always shows within 24 hours, and we were two and three days into it and nothing was showing."

Rend Lake Conservancy District continued to pump 4,000 gallons of water per minute to Mt. Vernon to maintain their system and lower the threat of running out of water.

"If at any point they couldn't keep that pressure up and keep that water coming to us, then we would have had a dry system and how do you find a leak in a dry system," Lewis said.

Over the course of the four days, the city lost nearly 8 million gallons of water.

Two of the four water towers the city has were completely empty.

Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayes noticed some clear water in a creek during the fourth day of the search.

Police traced the trail of water to a ruptured line in a wooded area north of Woodglen Acres off of 42nd Street.

"It went north across the ground, under the railroad tracks, into a stream, around the stream, under the interstate and all the way to Shiloh Drive on the west side," Bechtel said.

City leaders aren't the only ones paying the price of the water leak, businesses lost money too.

Business throughout Mt. Vernon started to close to help conserve water.

Places like Guero's Mexican Restaurant in the downtown area closed for two days during the crisis, costing them more than $3,000 a night in sales.

Guero's owner Jennifer Carmona not only closed during May's crisis, but she also shut down during last year's Rend Lake water crisis which left more than 100,000 people without water for days.

"We weren't forced to shut down but I know they were worried about the situation," Carmona said. "We just closed down as soon as we found out that it was a state of emergency and they needed water for other places that were more important than tacos."

Carmona said she reopened her restaurant on Saturday while the city was still under a boil order.

"We had already been closed for two days so we decided to open," Carmona said.

This means the restaurant had to boil any of the water they used and could not sell fountain soda.

The boil order was finally lifted Sunday morning.

Bechtel said leaders are already working on putting a new plan in place in case this situation happens again.

"We have more carefully marked these remote lines in the city of Mt. Vernon," Bechtel said.

Lewis said the city was in touch with Gov. Pritzker's office during the water crisis.

"It makes you realize how important water is and we found out during the last water crisis that when water stops, everything stops," Lewis said.

Bechtel said the city plans to hopefully add pressure gauges to the system to make it easier to find leaks.

As for Guero's, Carmona said they do have insurance for water boil orders and hopes that will help pay for their two days they were closed.