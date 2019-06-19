Severe threat over, few storms linger

WSIL -- We've been tracking storms all evening, and are finally seeing the storm threat wind down. The chance for severe weather this evening is over. We will continue to watch remnant storms and showers linger into the overnight hours, but most should wake up to dry conditions for Thursday.

Temperatures are set to be cooler tomorrow with highs topping out in the low 80s. Rain should hold off despite a small chance of a passing shower Thursday morning, and a small chance of a passing storm in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies should prevail.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will be back in tomorrow morning with another look at your forecast.