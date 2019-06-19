Strong storms turn plane upside down - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Strong storms turn plane upside down

Posted: Updated:
Facebook: Poplar Bluff Municipal Airport Facebook: Poplar Bluff Municipal Airport

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Strong storms moved through the area Wednesday evening causing some localized damage.

At the Poplar Bluff Municipal Airport, 67-mile-per-hour winds damaged a small plane-- turning it upside down and against a utility pole at the airport. 

The airport posted the picture to its Facebook page and says there were no injuries.

