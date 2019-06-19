Bill to help divorcees change their last name awaits governor's - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill to help divorcees change their last name awaits governor's signature

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The legislative session is over, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker still has several bills he could sign into law.

SB1191 is among the stack. That bill would make it easier for people who are divorced to switch back to their maiden name.

Women predominately change their names when getting married. The process to change your name back is much more complicated than it is when you get married.

Currently, people who change their name are required to provide notice in their local newspapers, or some form of publication. There’s an exception if the person has a court-issued marriage certificate. This bill would add a divorce judgment to that.

