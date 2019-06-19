Bill to help divorcees change their last name awaits governor's signature

WSIL -- We've been tracking storms all evening, and are finally seeing the storm threat wind down.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The legislative session is over but Gov. J.B. Pritzker still has several bills he could sign into law.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Strong storms moved through the area Wednesday evening causing some localized damage.
MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday's warm and muggy weather couldn't stop volunteers from working on a housing project in Marion.
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WSIL) -- The fugitive who promised to turn himself in if he got 15 thousand Facebook likes has kept his word and is now in police custody.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- The Property Tax Appeal Board decided Tuesday to lower the Grand Tower Energy Center's property tax bill retroactively for 2014 and 2015.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency Management officials expect some flooding within the county next week, when the Ohio River is set to crest on June 25 at 36.6 feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local tow truck driver is urging drivers to pay attention after several close calls along the interstate.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pet owners in Williamson County can get their dogs and cats microchipped Thursday, June 20 for just $15.
