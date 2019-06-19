Check Contractors Out Carefully When Seeking Repairs After Flood Damage: BBB

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- Spring and summer are often accompanied by the threat of river flooding in the Midwest, and this year, that threat has translated into historic high river levels. In the wake of water damage done to homes, businesses and other property, Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to be on the lookout for unscrupulous storm-chasing contractors seeking to cash in on the destruction.



Fly-by-night contractors often go door-to-door in the wake of natural disasters, offering to help victims clear debris or patch up homes. BBB has taken complaints about contractors who, in such situations, took deposits from consumers and did little or no work. Some couldn't be reached when consumers wanted refunds or were dissatisfied with the repairs.

"Flood victims need to do their due diligence and not be rushed into making a decision," BBB St. Louis President & CEO Michelle L. Corey said. "Consumers should do their research to find qualified and reliable contractors before they sign a contract or pay any money."

BBB offers these tips to consider when hiring contractors for emergency work: