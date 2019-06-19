Officials: Bureaucracy meant no warning system in park death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: Bureaucracy meant no warning system in park death

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say bureaucratic issues were behind the lack of a warning system at Cummins Falls State Park, where fast-moving water killed a 2-year-old earlier this month.

Parks and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson told lawmakers Wednesday that after 2017 flooding, a warning system was identified, funded and requested by state parks and Tennessee Tech University, which was familiar with the equipment.

Bryson said state procurement decided there was no justification for a sole-source contract, didn't allow bidding and identified another possible supplier. He said Tennessee Tech's contact said it would ask colleagues about the supplier but never responded to procurement, which didn't follow up.

The falls and gorge are closed amid rainfall studies and other changes. Officials say they have loaned warning equipment until permanent equipment arrives in 30 to 45 days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.