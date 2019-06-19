Volunteers renovate Marion assisted living facility

MARION (WSIL) -- Wednesday's warm and muggy weather couldn't stop volunteers from working on a housing project in Marion.

Volunteers, the building's owner, and employees from The Home Depot worked up a sweat as they continued renovating a new assisted living home for veterans. The Haven House will provide around-the-clock care for nine veterans. The West Frankfort Elks Club helped secure a $19,000 grant through The Home Depot for the renovations.

Bill Mauzy, manager at the Marion Home Depot, says in order to secure the grant, employees have to work on the home.

"You can ask anybody around, any associates that's in this house today, they're gonna go home tired. It's a different kind of tired. It's a good tired and they all love it," says Mauzy.

Haven House is scheduled to open June 28. Patricia Odom, the building's owner, says they need help with repairing a roof leak and donations for future projects.

Odom says donations can be sent to:

The Haven House

1100 North Pentecost Road

Marion, Illinois 62959