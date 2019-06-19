Appeals board decision could cost taxpayers millions

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WSIL) -- The fugitive who promised to turn himself in if he got 15 thousand Facebook likes has kept his word and is now in police custody.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- The Property Tax Appeal Board decided Tuesday to lower the Grand Tower Energy Center's property tax bill retroactively for 2014 and 2015.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency Management officials expect some flooding within the county next week, when the Ohio River is set to crest on June 25 at 36.6 feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local tow truck driver is urging drivers to pay attention after several close calls along the interstate.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pet owners in Williamson County can get their dogs and cats microchipped Thursday, June 20 for just $15.
(WSIL) -- News 3 is digging deeper into the ongoing concerns with crashes on Interstate 57. The most recent crash data shows in 2017 there were 445 crashes on I-57 in southern Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- A local furniture store will soon open in a new location.
CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys for R. Kelly have one week to respond to a lawsuit alleging sex abuse or face losing the case.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
