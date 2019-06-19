Microchip clinic offers chip for $15 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Microchip clinic offers chip for $15

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pet owners in Williamson County can get their dogs and cats microchipped Thursday, June 20 for just $15.

This, thanks to the annual microchip clinic at Williamson County Animal Control (11266 Skyline Dr. in Marion) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Control asks for exact change or a check. They say no appointment is needed, but it is first come first serve.

Only dogs and cats will be microchipped.

You can click here to see more information on their Facebook page.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.