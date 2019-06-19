Microchip clinic offers chip for $15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pet owners in Williamson County can get their dogs and cats microchipped Thursday, June 20 for just $15.

This, thanks to the annual microchip clinic at Williamson County Animal Control (11266 Skyline Dr. in Marion) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Control asks for exact change or a check. They say no appointment is needed, but it is first come first serve.

Only dogs and cats will be microchipped.

You can click here to see more information on their Facebook page.