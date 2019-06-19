Leads pursued after property searched for missing woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Leads pursued after property searched for missing woman

MAYSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are following up on leads after searching a wooded area and pond in northwest Missouri for a missing woman.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kasey Keesaman said Wednesday that 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson wasn't found during Tuesday's search of farmland in Maysville but evidence was. He provided no details on the evidence or who owned the property.

Keesaman says Dawson was last seen with her boyfriend about two weeks ago at a gas station. Keesaman says her boyfriend isn't classified as a person of interest in her disappearance. But he has been jailed for the past week, initially in Clinton County on a drug charges and currently in neighboring DeKalb County for failing to register as a sex offender.

An endangered person advisory has been issued for Dawson.

