Judge: Ex-detective can't challenge innocence certificate

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ruled a retired Chicago police detective didn't have legal standing to challenge a certificate of innocence awarded a man who said he was tortured by police into a murder confession.

The Chicago Tribune reports Kenneth Boudreau wanted to file a "friend of the court" brief contending Judge LeRoy Martin Jr. didn't have all the evidence when he certified Arnold Day innocent of a murder.

Martin noted Wednesday that neither prosecutors nor Day's attorney opposed the certificate, adding it would remain in place.

Day walked out of prison in December after 26 years in prison when prosecutors agreed not to seek to retry him in the 1990 slaying of Jerrod Erving.

Day long alleged Chicago police detectives under the command of disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge coerced him into falsely confessing. The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission concluded Boudreau stood by as another detective choked and threatened to throw Day out a window.

