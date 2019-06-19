72 officers off streets amid probe into social media posts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

72 officers off streets amid probe into social media posts

Posted: Updated:

By RON TODT
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 72 Philadelphia police officers have been placed on administrative duty amid an initial investigation into a national group's accusation of officers in several states posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Ross said he believed at least "several dozen" people would be disciplined and he expects some to be fired. The commissioner said the internal affairs division prioritized posts "clearly advocating violence or death against any protected class such as ethnicity, national origin, sex, religion and race." An independent law firm had been hired to determine whether posts were constitutionally protected before any discipline is imposed.

The posts were uncovered by a team of researchers who spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police officers from Arizona to Florida.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.