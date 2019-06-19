Anderson's Warehouse Furniture prepares to open at new location - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anderson's Warehouse Furniture prepares to open at new location

MARION (WSIL) -- A local furniture store will soon open in a new location. 

Anderson's Warehouse Furniture will open in Marion next week. The furniture company will now operate out of the former Sears store at the Illinois Star Centre Mall.

The new space is larger than the previous locations in Pittsburg, which burned down last June

Owner Lowell Anderson says you can see the last year's progress.

"We didn't plan it this way, it just worked out that way, because a year ago June 30th, was a Saturday, that's when the fire happened. What a difference a year makes," said Anderson.

The new store will house all the inventory from both the former Pittsburg location and the Herrin location plus the warehouse.

The Herrin store closes this Saturday, June 22.

Anderson's Furniture in Marion will open on Saturday, June 29.

