Anderson's Warehouse Furniture prepares to open at new location

(WSIL) -- News 3 is digging deeper into the ongoing concerns with crashes on Interstate 57. The most recent crash data shows in 2017 there were 445 crashes on I-57 in southern Illinois.
(WSIL) -- News 3 is digging deeper into the ongoing concerns with crashes on Interstate 57. The most recent crash data shows in 2017 there were 445 crashes on I-57 in southern Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- A local furniture store will soon open in a new location.
MARION (WSIL) -- A local furniture store will soon open in a new location.
CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys for R. Kelly have one week to respond to a lawsuit alleging sex abuse or face losing the case.
CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys for R. Kelly have one week to respond to a lawsuit alleging sex abuse or face losing the case.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
(WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region until 9:00 p.m.
(WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region until 9:00 p.m.
(CNN) -- All day Friday, June 21, the fast food chain is offering free cones to celebrate the summer solstice.
(CNN) -- All day Friday, June 21, the fast food chain is offering free cones to celebrate the summer solstice.
(CNN) -- Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed. They can now just go to the nearest Best Buy.
(CNN) -- Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed. They can now just go to the nearest Best Buy.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking steps to reopen the Chester Bridge.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking steps to reopen the Chester Bridge.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times Tuesday evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times Tuesday evening.
ORLANDO, FL (AP) -- President Donald Trump has made it official, he wants four more years in the White House.
ORLANDO, FL (AP) -- President Donald Trump has made it official, he wants four more years in the White House.