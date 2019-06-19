Breaking down data on I-57 crashes

(WSIL) -- News 3 is digging deeper into the ongoing concerns with crashes on Interstate 57. The most recent crash data shows that in 2017 the Illinois Department of Transportation reported 445 crashes on I-57 in southern Illinois alone.

In 2017, from Jefferson County to Union County, there was more than one crash every single day.

On social media, News 3 viewers have dubbed that stretch of highway as "a death trap" or "death alley."

Jefferson, Franklin and Williamson counties had significantly higher crash numbers. In 2017, in those 3 counties, there were 406 crashes. In the same year, but further south in Johnson and Union counties, only 39 crashes were reported.

Altogether in 2017, from Jefferson to Union County, 11 people died on I-57 and 145 people were injured.

The numbers show that the large majority of crashes on I-57 happened in clear conditions, during daylight hours, on dry pavement.

