Roads expected to flood in Gallatin County

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency Management officials expect some flooding in the county within the week. 

The Ohio River will officially reach flood stage, or above 33 feet, this weekend and is set to crest on June 25 at 36.6 feet. 

EMA Coordinator Steve Galt says he does not expect homes or businesses to be impacted, so sandbagging will not be needed.  

Instead, thousands of acres of crops will likely be washed out for farmers who have land near the river. 

Galt says about a dozen gravel roads north and south of Old Shawnee town will be under water so drivers should be careful, "It takes very little water to float a car, and when it's moving, it's dangerous. I would hate to see people drive through it." 

Some of the roads expected to flood next week include: 

  • Big Barn Road
  • Round Pond Road
  • Clabber Alley Road
  • Fish Lake Road
  • Bicketts Ditch Lane
  • Calico Lane
  • Big Hill Road

Galt says those are secondary roads and residents are aware that they wash out when there's flooding.

