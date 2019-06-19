Tow truck operator urges drivers to move over

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 15,000 acres of farmland in Gallatin County is expected to be washed out next week when the Ohio River crests on June 25.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local tow truck driver is urging drivers to pay attention after several close calls along the interstate.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local tow truck driver is urging drivers to pay attention after several close calls along the interstate.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pet owners in Williamson County can get their dogs and cats microchipped Thursday, June 20 for just $15.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pet owners in Williamson County can get their dogs and cats microchipped Thursday, June 20 for just $15.
(WSIL) -- News 3 is digging deeper into the ongoing concerns with crashes on Interstate 57. The most recent crash data shows in 2017 there were 445 crashes on I-57 in southern Illinois.
(WSIL) -- News 3 is digging deeper into the ongoing concerns with crashes on Interstate 57. The most recent crash data shows in 2017 there were 445 crashes on I-57 in southern Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- A local furniture store will soon open in a new location.
MARION (WSIL) -- A local furniture store will soon open in a new location.
CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys for R. Kelly have one week to respond to a lawsuit alleging sex abuse or face losing the case.
CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys for R. Kelly have one week to respond to a lawsuit alleging sex abuse or face losing the case.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
(WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region until 9:00 p.m.
(WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region until 9:00 p.m.
(CNN) -- All day Friday, June 21, the fast food chain is offering free cones to celebrate the summer solstice.
(CNN) -- All day Friday, June 21, the fast food chain is offering free cones to celebrate the summer solstice.
(CNN) -- Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed. They can now just go to the nearest Best Buy.
(CNN) -- Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed. They can now just go to the nearest Best Buy.