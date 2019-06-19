Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region

(WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region until 9:00 PM.

We are still tracking the chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The timing has changed a bit since yesterday in that the time frame has moved from an evening focus to an afternoon focused event. Main concerns with this event will be strong winds and hail. The Tornado risk seems diminished but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. 

