(CNN) -- All day Friday, June 21, the fast food chain is offering free cones to celebrate the summer solstice.
(WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the region until 9:00 PM. r...
(CNN) -- Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed. They can now just go to the nearest Best Buy.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking steps to reopen the Chester Bridge.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times Tuesday evening.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Potentially two rounds of storms for the region could bring large hail, damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado or two.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from drugs to theft.
ORLANDO, FL (AP) -- President Donald Trump has made it official, he wants four more years in the White House.
BENTON (WSIL) -- In less than two weeks, shoppers will need to pay more when buying anything in Franklin County.
CAIRO (WSIL) — A demolition company is busy removing two housing complexes in Cairo.
