Chicago panel clears 2 white police in black man's death

CHICAGO (AP) - A review board has cleared two white Chicago police officers in the fatal shooting of an African American man that led to racially charged demonstrations.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement Tuesday that Officers Joseph Treacy and Sgt. Thomas Derouin acted "within policy" in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Joshua Beal of Indianapolis.

The shooting followed an argument between an off-duty firefighter and black motorists in a largely white neighborhood in southwest Chicago.

The board says in its report that video shows Treacy announcing himself as a police officer and Beal holding a raised weapon prior to being shot. Police have said Treacy and Derouin, who were both off-duty, opened fire when Beal grabbed a gun from a car and pointed it at the officers.

